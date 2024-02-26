Ruffer LLP Reduces Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ruffer LLP decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $19,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $5,594,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,399,000 after purchasing an additional 150,470 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 47.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 83,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $144.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,512. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $161.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.51. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

View Our Latest Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

