Ruffer LLP Reduces Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Ruffer LLP lowered its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,220,652 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 430,738 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up approximately 2.6% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $46,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.65. 16,522,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,826,525. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

