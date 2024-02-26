Ruffer LLP Trims Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Ruffer LLP trimmed its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 644,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in NOV were worth $13,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 108,845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NOV by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NOV by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $61,005.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,715.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOV. Benchmark lowered NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ATB Capital set a $33.00 target price on NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

NOV Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.91. 2,669,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,047,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.40. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $23.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. NOV’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Further Reading

