Ruffer LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Ruffer LLP lowered its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,398,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541,560 shares during the quarter. Jackson Financial comprises about 3.0% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ruffer LLP owned about 1.71% of Jackson Financial worth $53,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 291.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 464.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of JXN stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.63. 952,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,671. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.04. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on JXN

About Jackson Financial

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.