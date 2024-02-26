S Squared Technology LLC Takes Position in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)

S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Nerdy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.
Nerdy Trading Up 2.4 %
Nerdy stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.04. 1,568,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,969. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. Nerdy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Nerdy from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Nerdy from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nerdy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.
Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.
