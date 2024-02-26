SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.15-$13.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.669-$2.709 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.74 billion.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,476. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.75. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $267.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $272.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,146 shares of company stock valued at $22,092,534 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

