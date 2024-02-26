Share Repurchase Program Declared by Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Board of Directors

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.11. 677,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.17. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $169.82 and a twelve month high of $251.98.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

