SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $595.81 and last traded at $586.22. 1,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $576.81.

SMC Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $549.79 and a 200-day moving average of $504.93.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

