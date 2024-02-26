Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Trading Down 1.3%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.30. 49,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 62,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Snam Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80.

Snam Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.1557 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. Snam’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

