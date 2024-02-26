STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Issues Earnings Results

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. STAAR Surgical updated its FY24 guidance to $0.70 EPS.

NASDAQ:STAA traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $31.75. 705,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,976. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.72 and a beta of 0.81.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 177,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $5,583,553.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,537,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,098,775.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 442,040 shares of company stock valued at $13,436,014 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

