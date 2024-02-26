Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.85-5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.125-2.215 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ STRL traded up $2.93 on Monday, reaching $89.95. The stock had a trading volume of 591,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $90.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.65.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,954,000 after buying an additional 538,387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,215,000 after purchasing an additional 156,225 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,949,000 after purchasing an additional 33,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.