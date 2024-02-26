StockNews.com Downgrades Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) to Sell

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

NASDAQ:SGRY traded down $2.84 on Monday, hitting $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,148,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.38 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.99. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $735.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.93 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $52,203.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,469 shares in the company, valued at $971,656.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $52,203.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,469 shares in the company, valued at $971,656.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $36,628.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,011,950 shares of company stock valued at $267,926,146 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at about $851,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

