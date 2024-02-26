StockNews.com Upgrades Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to Hold

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.52.

Shares of NYSE:TV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.16. 2,073,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,641. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.66.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

