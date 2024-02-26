Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.581 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.
Sun Life Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years. Sun Life Financial has a payout ratio of 41.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.
Sun Life Financial Stock Performance
Sun Life Financial stock opened at $55.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.
