Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Holdings Lifted by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 761,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,500 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ruffer LLP owned 0.06% of Suncor Energy worth $26,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 672.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.81. 2,838,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,188. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.406 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.