TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.66.

Shares of FTI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.95. 6,772,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,690,538. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.93 and a beta of 1.62.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 334.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,472 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 124,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

