TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De Sells 12,491 Shares

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FTI traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $21.95. 6,772,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,690,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.93 and a beta of 1.62.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 166.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 366.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.66.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

