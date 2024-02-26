Threshold Price Reaches $0.0302 on Top Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. Threshold has a total market cap of $302.05 million and approximately $25.31 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00015832 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00014963 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001315 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,664.53 or 0.99982094 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.87 or 0.00191804 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008997 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,591,895,882.394596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02926975 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $12,838,241.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

