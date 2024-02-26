Toncoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $50.09 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion and $50.09 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00003859 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00015410 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00015011 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001288 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,849.72 or 1.00075777 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.35 or 0.00186983 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008810 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000057 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007061 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,103,322,521 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,103,270,732.785763 with 3,467,456,758.350828 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.1100262 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $31,545,896.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.