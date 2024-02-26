Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCX traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.65. 87,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,114. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $203.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78. Tucows has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $33.44.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.96 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 157.83% and a negative net margin of 28.35%.

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,709.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tucows by 16,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Tucows by 793.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tucows in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Tucows by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tucows by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

