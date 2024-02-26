UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) CAO Thomas E. Roos Sells 858 Shares

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $525.32. 2,275,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $520.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.97. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,393,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $17,196,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

