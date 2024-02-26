Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Trading Down 5.1%

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.44. 541,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,613,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America cut Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNIT

Uniti Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uniti Group

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,363,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,858,000 after purchasing an additional 384,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uniti Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,187,000 after buying an additional 250,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,844,000 after buying an additional 310,893 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,858,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,643,000 after purchasing an additional 414,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,388,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after buying an additional 120,178 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.