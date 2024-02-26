Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.61

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 99771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

