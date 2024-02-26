Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 1.7% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Roundview Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $16,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of VGIT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,987,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,040. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.1674 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

