Venus BUSD 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.48 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $60.28 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02235446 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,493,060.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

