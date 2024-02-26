Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $1.72 on Monday, reaching $243.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,197. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.17. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $169.82 and a 52-week high of $251.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The company had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,514,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

