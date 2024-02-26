Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

Shares of NYSE WD traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.96. The stock had a trading volume of 178,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,922. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $61.06 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.78.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $5,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,664,596.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $5,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,664,596.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $1,056,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,754 shares in the company, valued at $5,043,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,908 shares of company stock worth $13,125,224 in the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

