Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.

Waste Connections has raised its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Waste Connections has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $5.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN opened at $170.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.78.

Insider Activity

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,410,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,240,887,000 after purchasing an additional 356,695 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,473,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $602,107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,739,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,205,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,352,000 after acquiring an additional 75,776 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.31.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

