Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 305,605 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 157,189 shares.The stock last traded at $1.31 and had previously closed at $1.22.

Waterdrop Stock Up 7.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $512.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Waterdrop had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $94.09 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterdrop

About Waterdrop

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Waterdrop by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

