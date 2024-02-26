Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 305,605 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 157,189 shares.The stock last traded at $1.31 and had previously closed at $1.22.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $512.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Waterdrop had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $94.09 million for the quarter.
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
