Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EAD traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.59. 169,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,740. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $6.81.
Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.