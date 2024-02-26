Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EAD traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.59. 169,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,740. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $6.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,157 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

