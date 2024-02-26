Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Shares Up 1.3%

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 293,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 740% from the average daily volume of 34,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Western Investment Company of Canada Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18.

Western Investment Company of Canada Company Profile

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

