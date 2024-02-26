William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $92.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MLTX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MLTX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,112. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.26.

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $574,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,077.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $5,610,265.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,159,609.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $574,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,077.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,762,766. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

