XYO (XYO) Achieves Market Cap of $105.45 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market cap of $105.45 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00754706 USD and is down -6.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $2,779,859.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

