York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.20

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORWGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.20 and last traded at $35.36, with a volume of 16637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. York Water’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in York Water by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in York Water by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in York Water by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in York Water by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in York Water by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

