York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.20

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.20 and last traded at $35.36, with a volume of 16637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.63.
York Water Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.62.
York Water Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. York Water’s payout ratio is 52.83%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On York Water
York Water Company Profile
The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than York Water
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.