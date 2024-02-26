ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0852 on Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $790,926.42 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0852 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00048043 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00051181 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00019409 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

