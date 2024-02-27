1,000 Shares in Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO) Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.14% of Korro Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Korro Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRRO traded down $3.05 on Tuesday, hitting $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 42,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,804. Korro Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $71.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRRO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Korro Bio Company Profile

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

