108,993 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Bought by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000. Kenvue comprises about 1.2% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,544,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,104,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,857,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,774,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.