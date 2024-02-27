1,363,025 Shares in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Purchased by Lynx1 Capital Management LP

Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,363,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,000. Autolus Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.1% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned about 0.78% of Autolus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $3,782,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 41,524 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $171,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 777,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 363,996 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.16. 2,264,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,924. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

