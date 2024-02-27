18,542 Shares in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Acquired by B. Riley Asset Management LLC

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in DocGo by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in DocGo by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 749,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 115,875 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in DocGo during the 3rd quarter worth $780,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in DocGo by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,249,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 255,542 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in DocGo by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Get DocGo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DocGo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DocGo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

DocGo Trading Up 17.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. 1,206,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,006. DocGo Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60.

DocGo Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.