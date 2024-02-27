452,000 Shares in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Purchased by Pantechnicon Advisors LLP

Pantechnicon Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 452,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,976,000. Flowserve accounts for about 7.8% of Pantechnicon Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP owned about 0.34% of Flowserve at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in Flowserve by 682.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Flowserve Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FLS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.