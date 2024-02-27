503,983 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Bought by Melia Wealth LLC

Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 503,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,709,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 14.6% of Melia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Melia Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.90. 3,286,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,674,035. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.71. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.