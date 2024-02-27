600 Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 27.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 15,832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,716,000 after buying an additional 47,927 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Teradata by 18.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Teradata by 101.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Teradata by 35.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,529,000 after buying an additional 119,221 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $37.27. 1,274,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $36.67 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

