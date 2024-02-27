617 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Veralto by 371.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

Veralto Stock Performance

Veralto stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,881. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides technology solutions that monitor, enhance, and protect resources worldwide. Its technologies address challenges across regulated industries, including municipal utilities, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrials. The company core offerings include water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color.

