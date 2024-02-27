8,097 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Acquired by Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC

Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after buying an additional 2,703,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,457,000 after buying an additional 64,912 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after buying an additional 1,481,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,379,000 after buying an additional 140,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.1 %

Global Payments stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.23. 1,922,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,020. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

