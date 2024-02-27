ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0000 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $562,083.49 and $20.64 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00015677 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00015816 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,060.56 or 1.00077497 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001195 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.08 or 0.00193059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008722 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000569 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $6.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.