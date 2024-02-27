Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.400-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.40 to $3.70 EPS.

NASDAQ ACHC traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.38. 788,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,142. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -407.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day moving average is $76.39.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.83.

In related news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,800,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,755,000 after buying an additional 545,137 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 457,687 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 826.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 493,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 440,221 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $28,751,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $28,071,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

