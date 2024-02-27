Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40 to $3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.18 billion to $3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.22 billion. Acadia Healthcare also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.78 to $0.83 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $87.38. 788,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,801. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -407.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.83.

Insider Transactions at Acadia Healthcare

In related news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at $54,186,799.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,861,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,800,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,755,000 after purchasing an additional 545,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,563,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,019 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 457,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,576,000 after acquiring an additional 153,854 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

