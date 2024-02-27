Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.780-0.830 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $775.0 million-$785.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $770.5 million. Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.400-3.700 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Acadia Healthcare from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 2.2 %

Insider Transactions at Acadia Healthcare

NASDAQ ACHC traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $87.38. The stock had a trading volume of 788,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,142. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.39. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,861,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,800,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,755,000 after purchasing an additional 545,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,563,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,168,000 after acquiring an additional 22,019 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 457,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,576,000 after buying an additional 153,854 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.