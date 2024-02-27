Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78 to $0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $775 million to $785 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.80 million. Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.400-3.700 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.38. The company had a trading volume of 788,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,142. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

