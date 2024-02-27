Acala Token One Day Volume Reaches $13.58 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last week, Acala Token has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $112.02 million and $13.58 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00015512 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 527,540.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00015990 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,803.37 or 0.99669467 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001180 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.50 or 0.00188622 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008759 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10931411 USD and is up 5.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $14,108,311.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

